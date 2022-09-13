Steem Market Cap Hits $87.80 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Steem has a market cap of $87.80 million and $11.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008102 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008061 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
