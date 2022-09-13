32,300 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

