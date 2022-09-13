Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $324,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

