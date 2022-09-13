Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Volume Tops $135.00

Gulden (NLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00296654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001134 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

