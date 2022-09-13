Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $82.34 million and $15.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,942,313 coins. The official website for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
