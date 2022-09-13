Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

