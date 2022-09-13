Alphr finance Market Cap Achieves $26,433.84 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $26,433.84 and approximately $22,932.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
