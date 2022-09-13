Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.12 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $107.12 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00093348 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00069368 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021639 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00031021 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007461 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000286 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
