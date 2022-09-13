Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

THNCF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.