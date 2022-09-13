Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Snap by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.