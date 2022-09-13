Starlink Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Starlink has a market cap of $38.82 million and $2.34 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Starlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STARLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.