Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 219,606 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $193,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

