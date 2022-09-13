Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €10.25 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €10.25 ($10.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVDCF. UBS Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

