AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €30.50

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

AXA Stock Up 2.8 %

AXAHY stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.