AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €30.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

AXAHY stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

