Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 640.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,805,000 after buying an additional 189,294 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 365,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.