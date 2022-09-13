iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Boosted by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

