Sagefield Capital LP Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sagefield Capital LP trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,305 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 2.7% of Sagefield Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

