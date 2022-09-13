Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

BR opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

