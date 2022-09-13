Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Altria Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

