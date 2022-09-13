Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.47. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$26.39 and a 1 year high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRM. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

