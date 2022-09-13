NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
