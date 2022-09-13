EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

EOG stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 182,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,485.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 188,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.