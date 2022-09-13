Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.15 Per Share

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $611.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.87. Atrion has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 32.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

