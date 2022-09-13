Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $16.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.6 %

OVV stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $36,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

