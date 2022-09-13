NewMarket Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 31.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NewMarket by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NewMarket by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 76.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

