Pason Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Pason Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE PSI opened at C$13.47 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.61 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

