Pason Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Pason Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
TSE PSI opened at C$13.47 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.61 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.
Pason Systems Company Profile
