Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of research firms have commented on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
