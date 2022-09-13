Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 79.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

