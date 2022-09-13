Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp
In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
