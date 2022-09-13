Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

