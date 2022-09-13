C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

