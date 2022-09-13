Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.