Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 10,017 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

