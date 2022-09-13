Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RENT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

