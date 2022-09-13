Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COUR opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,493,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,548 shares of company stock worth $5,610,186.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

