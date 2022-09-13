Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,264,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

