Shay Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $461.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

