Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

