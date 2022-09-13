Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 35,508 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after buying an additional 758,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RITM opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

