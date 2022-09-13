Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

