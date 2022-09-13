Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Position Raised by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

Sharps Compliance Profile

Shares of SMED opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.