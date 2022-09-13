Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is SQN Investors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

SQN Investors LP decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,644 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises about 8.9% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $79,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

BILL opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

