Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

