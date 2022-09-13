1,077,260 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,077,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,657,000. GitLab comprises about 6.6% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.60. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

