Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,171 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 5.3% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,536 shares of company stock worth $13,907,832. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

