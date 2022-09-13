Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $399,436 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.