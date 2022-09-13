Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New $12.57 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

