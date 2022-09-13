Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

