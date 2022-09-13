Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 5.5 %

Splunk stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

