SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,595 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

GLDM stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

