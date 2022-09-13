30,000 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

