Steadfast Capital Management LP Purchases 1,212,203 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 8,137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,203 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $109,566,000. Kora Management LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $51,661,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $44.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

